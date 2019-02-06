  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka Budget Session: Congress MLA Anand Singh attends session

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 6: Vijayanagar MLA Anand Singh, who was assaulted by fellow Congress MLA JN Ganesh, attended the Budget Session of the Assembly on Wednesday.

    Vijayanagar MLA Anand Singh. Courtesy: ANI news
    Vijayanagar MLA Anand Singh. Courtesy: ANI news

    The legislator has donned cooling glass to hide the injury mark on his right eye. Anand Singh was discharged from Appollo Hospital on Monday. He was admitted to the hospital on January 20 with an eye and head injury.

    According to reports, Minister Zameer Ahmed was seen escorting Anand Singh in the corridors of Vidhan Soudha.

    Also Read | Karnataka Budget Session: Embarrassment for Congress as Kampli MLA JN Ganesh still absconding?

    During the fight which took place on Jan 20th night at the Eagleton Resort, where 76 Karnataka Congress legislators were put up, Congress MLA JN Ganesh allegedly beat up Anand Singh with flower pots and sticks. A first information report was lodged against MLA JN Ganesh based on the statement of the victim Anand Singh, another MLA.

    Subsequently, Ganesh was suspended from the party. The police are still searching for him. A committee headed by Dr Parameshwar was formed to inquire into the matter and furnish a report to the party high command.

    Read more about:

    congress karnataka

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue