Karnataka Budget Session: Congress MLA Anand Singh attends session

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Feb 6: Vijayanagar MLA Anand Singh, who was assaulted by fellow Congress MLA JN Ganesh, attended the Budget Session of the Assembly on Wednesday.

The legislator has donned cooling glass to hide the injury mark on his right eye. Anand Singh was discharged from Appollo Hospital on Monday. He was admitted to the hospital on January 20 with an eye and head injury.

According to reports, Minister Zameer Ahmed was seen escorting Anand Singh in the corridors of Vidhan Soudha.

Also Read | Karnataka Budget Session: Embarrassment for Congress as Kampli MLA JN Ganesh still absconding?

During the fight which took place on Jan 20th night at the Eagleton Resort, where 76 Karnataka Congress legislators were put up, Congress MLA JN Ganesh allegedly beat up Anand Singh with flower pots and sticks. A first information report was lodged against MLA JN Ganesh based on the statement of the victim Anand Singh, another MLA.

Subsequently, Ganesh was suspended from the party. The police are still searching for him. A committee headed by Dr Parameshwar was formed to inquire into the matter and furnish a report to the party high command.