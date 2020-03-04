Karnataka Budget 2020: Will CM Yediyurappa make it mandatory for his MLA, MLCs to adopt govt schools

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Mar 04: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is all set to table his first budget for FY 2020-21 after he came to power in 2019. As a Chief Minister, this would be Yediyurappa's fifth budget.

However, it can be seen that there are several changes made in the government before CM Yediyurappa table the budget in Parliament.

Now, with recent reports, it is alleged that the Karnataka Chief Minister would make it mandatory to all his MLA and MLCs to adopt at least three government schools in their respective constituencies.

Earlier, MR Doreswamy, the advisor to Karnataka government (Education Reforms), urged CM Yediyurappa to make this move mandatory.

Karnataka Budget: CM Yediyurappa to rename populist schemes, axe farm loan waiver

Other recommendation by the advisor were to celebrate public holidays in a meaningful manner, promote physical fitness and yoga among students and online delivery of question papers to the examination centres.

Recently, it was alleged that Yediyurappa would axe farm loan waiver that was started by his predecessor HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah. It was also alleged that the chief minister is likely to announce Rs 1,500 crore scheme as incentives to the farm sector.

Speaking to a media organisation, food and civil supplies minister K Gopalaiah had said that many schemes are under the scanner. However, by scrapping Anna Bhagya scheme, the Chief Minister would receive severe backlash. Instead, Yediyurappa is likely to reduce the quantity of rice from 7 kg to 5 kg a month.

Letter trouble to BS Yediyurappa: Documents demand CM to step down from post

It is allegedly said that Yediyurappa is also having an eye on renaming "Airavatha", a scheme that is helpful to dalit youth to own a taxi and partner with app-based aggregators, as "Ambari".

With all these major developments in the state budget, it can be assumed that several opposition leaders might express their displeasure in the budget that is all set to be tabled on Thursday.