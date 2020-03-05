Karnataka Budget 2020: Will CM Yediyurappa feel the pulse of people on his 7th budget?

Bengaluru, Mar 05: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who also doubles up as the state finance minister is all set to table his seventh budget in the Parliament today.

It is said that Yediyurappa is keeping irrigation and agriculture sectors as his top priority while tabling the budget.

Speaking to OneIndia, BJP Panellist and advocate, Vivek Subba Reddy said, "I think it will be a balanced budget with alot of investment oppertunies. This budget will also have the continuation of social and welfare schemes. Expansion of education is also expected in the budget."

"Bengaluru and Mysuru will be on CM Yediyurappa's radar. The state capital is expected to receive the suburban rails soon," the BJP panallist said.

Sreenath Seshadri, a BJP spokesperson said, "We are looking for a pro-people budget and there will be emphasis on the capital projects in the state. Secondly, Yediyurappa can feel a common man's pain so I am sure that farmers will be the beneficieries in this budget."

"We (BJP) know that by waiving off farmers loan will not help in a long term basis. Instead, we are keeping up the promises that we made earlier and fulfilling them. Providing incentives to the farmers will actually help them in a long term process as the central government is also providing them with better schemes," the BJP spokesperson added.

What had Kumaraswamy's government promised in his budget:

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had announced Rs 34,000 crore farm loan waiver in his maiden budget. Liquor prices across all the categories were hiked by 4%, in an addition to the 8% hike that was implemented by Siddaramaiah on his budget. The tax rate on petrol and diesel were also raised from 30% to 32% and 19% to 21% respectively.

Nonetheless, household energy bills were also witnessed a raise as the tax on energy consumed was hiked from 6% to 9%.