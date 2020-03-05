  • search
    Karnataka Budget 2020: Key takeaways of the budget session

    Bengaluru, Mar 05: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday tabled the much-awaited Budget for the FY 2020-21 in the state assembly.

    During the session Yediyurappa said that the BJP never faced such a financial crisis in Karnataka before as it is doing now.

    "Door-to-door delivery of fertilisers will be made available for farmers. The farmers will be educated about the various fertilisers and how to use them," the Karnataka Chief Minister said.

    Karnataka Budget 2020: Will CM Yediyurappa feel the pulse of people on his 7th budget?

    "Rs 9,000 crore allocated for farmers' welfare. Rs 10,000 annual aid for small farmers. Kisan credit card for farmers and fishermen," he further added.

    Here are few takeaways from the Karnataka Budget 2020:

    • Allotment of Rs 500 crore for Kalasa Banduri Project to supply drinking water to the four-drought prone districts in Karnataka's north-west region.
    • Revision of Anna Bhagya scheme that provides free 7 kg rice to every member of a below poverty line.
    • Horticulture sector to be considered as an industry.
    • Rs 27,000 crore allocated to elevated corridor project in Bengaluru.
    • Rs 1,000 crore to develop more than 100 villages under the BBMP limits.
    • Rs 2600 crore for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana
    • Rs 900 crore for the implementation of Fasal Bima Yojana
    • Rs 2 crore for Mahila Meenugarike Sabalikarana Yojana
    • Bhagya Lakshmi, bicycle schemes to continue
    • Increase in petrol ann diesel price by Rs 1.60 and Rs 1.59 per litre, respectively.
    • Twin towers building with 25 floors to be constructed in Bengaluru
    • Rs 25 crore for Vishwakarma Development Board
    • Rs 10 crore for Arya Vaishya Development Board

