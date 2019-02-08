Karnataka Budget 2019: What did Bengaluru get?

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Feb 8: Undeterred by the pandemonium created by BJP MLAs Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy presented the second Budget of the Congress-JDs coalition on Friday.

Bengaluru Mobility Scheme (Mobility)

Grant of Rs.50 crore for implementation of a comprehensive mobility scheme; priority for public transport and stabilization; all aspects of all types of movement facilities in the; grant to increase the number of buses in BMTC; development of at least 50 KM pedestrian road.

Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)

Implementation of Nava Bengaluru Kriya Yojane at an estimated cost of Rs.8,015 crore. A grant of Rs.2,300 crore in the year 2019-20.

Grant of Rs.1,000 crore to construct elevated corridors in the year 2019-20.

Converting 5 lakh road lights in Bengaluru into LED.

Action to convert Commercial Street and Brigade Road into pedestrian roads.

Establishing a 400 metric tonne capacity solid waste processing unit through KPCAL under PPP. Enacting "Parking Rules and Implementation Policy" in Bengaluru. Action to park 10,000 vehicles on 87 selected smart parking systems.

A new underpass at Goragunttepalya at a cost of Rs.195 crore. Additional loop construction on the existing Hebbal and K.R.Puram Flyover.

Directorate of Urban Land Transport

Bengaluru Sub-Urban Rail System

Sub-urban rail services in Bengaluru at a total estimated cost of Rs.23,093 crore; a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), Bengaluru Rail Infrastructure Development Entity (B-RIDE) under State and Central Government partnership.

Study of feasibility of design for Multi Modal Transport Hub at Hebbal, Byappannahalli, K.R.Puram, Kadugodi, Challaghatta and Peenya area.

Development of necessary infrastructure for Inter-Modal Integration design in Bengaluru Metro, Rail and TTMC strategically located at Yeshwantapur, Banashankari, Vijaynagar, Peenya etc.

Action to study Parking Rules and Implementation Programme in Tier-2 cities, action to study the reformed traffic information and maintenance system.

Examining the viability and pros and cons of establishing Metro Rail Project in Mysuru, Mangaluru and Hubballi-Dharawad.

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited

Commuter's card for Metro and BMTC services.

Converting the 3 coach into 6 coaches of 50 Rail sets.

Charging facility to two wheeler electric vehicles in selected 10 Metro stations.

Small capacity buses from BMTC in 10 selected Metro stations to provide last mile connectivity.

Construction of pedestrian flyover in Yeshwanthapur and Metro Rail Stations.

Metro line from Central Silk Board (CSB) junction to the Outer Ring Road-Airport via K.R. Puram, Hebbal at a cost of Rs.16,579 crore.

Extension of the western end of Kengeri Metro Network and construction of an additional station at Challaghatta.

Bengaluru Development Authority

Construction of Peripheral Ring Road with an estimated cost of Rs.17,200 crore and Rs.1,000 crore in the year 2019-20.

Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board

Scheme for flow water into Arkavati and Dakshina Pinakini rivers using the water

resources available in Bengaluru; in BMRD area programme to harvest rain water; protection and rejuvenation of all ponds and water bodies coming under the catchment areas; re-use of waste water after purifying; maintaining cleanliness in public places which are adjacent to Arkavati and Dakshina Pinakini rivers.

Availability of 1400 MLD of additional water by this scheme; A committee headed by the Chief Minister to implement this scheme. A grant of Rs.50 crore for this scheme.

Grant of Rs.500 crore in 2019-20 for the work of V Stage Cauvery Water Supply Scheme estimated at cost of Rs.5,550 crore with the help of JICA.

Work to prevent 914 entry points wherein sewerage is mixing with storm water drain in

Bengaluru at a cost of Rs.76.55 crore.