Karnataka Budget 2019: Kumaraswamy allocates Rs. 690 crore for Minorities Welfare
India
Bengaluru, Feb 8: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy allocated Rs. 690 crore for the development of Minorities Welfare and Haj department for 2019-20 fiscal.
- One time allocation of Rs.25 crore grant to establish Moulana Azad Trust to encourage modern education and scientific temperament among the Muslim community.
- Opening of 5 Morarji Desai Residential Schools for Girls at Davanagere, Tumakuru, Gadag, Dharwad and Kalaburgi district; grant of Rs.20 crore is provided.
- Rs.10 crore is provided for providing basic amenities at Muslim graveyards (Khabrasthans) in the State.
- Rs. 400 crore for completion of developmental works undertaken for providing basic infrastructure facilities in the areas predominantly inhabited by minorities.
- Enhancement of the admission strength by 25 each at 25 post metric hostels and by 60 at 20 Morarji Desai Residential Schools in the State.
- Rs.10 crore for the historical Gurunanak Jeera Gurudwara, Bidar on the occasion of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Sri Gurunanak Dev and a grant of Rs.25 crore to Halasuru Gurudwara at Bengaluru.
- Establishment of the Christian Development Corporation for the comprehensive development of the Christian Community at a cost of Rs.200 crore.