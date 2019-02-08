Karnataka Budget 2019: Highlights of School and Higher Education sector

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Feb 8: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has focused on Modernization of infrastructure in primary and secondary schools and higher education sector in fiscal year 2019-20.

Primary and Secondary Education: Action points to improve the learning capabilities in Primary and Secondary Education Sector.

i. Modernization of infrastructure in schools

Construction of 1500 new class rooms, upgradation of 5000 class rooms, Distribution of learning equipments to 1000 schools and appointment of one Estate Manager for the maintenance of school buildings.

ii. 10 days training to 1 lakh teachers under 'Guruchethana' programme.

iii. Additional responsibility to management committees constituted under Right to Education Act (RTE) to bring in transparency in school administration; preparation of Block level 'Report card'; Teacher-Parents meetings to improve the performance of schools.

iv. Action to improve learning outcomes; Teacher-Mentor programme to help teachers to learn more; Individual attention on children to reduce dropouts

Establishment of 1000 Karnataka Public Schools in the next 4 years in Hobli Headquarters to provide education under one roof from preprimary level to 12th class. Separate organizations and guidelines on Kendriya Vidyalaya Model

Establishment Well Equipped Language Skill Training Centres in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi and Kalaburgi Divisions in the name of Alur Venkatarao at a cost of Rs.2 crore to improve language teaching methodology.

"Spardha Kali" scheme to bring out hidden talent in Government High School students and to enhance their talent and competency and to prepare them for healthy competition and giving a special training and guidance. A grant of Rs.1.5 crore for awarding 'Prathibha Puraskara' to 20 top students scoring highest marks in National Talent Search Examination from every education district in the State.

Grant of Rs.1 crore for digitization of S.S.L.C evaluation centres

Grant of Rs.2 crore to impart vocational training in chosen subjects to PUC students.

Higher Education

Adoption of new learning methods in higher education through Next Generation Learning Initiative in Bengaluru Central University

Action to make CET examination conducted by Karnataka Examination Development Authority online.

Grant of Rs.2 crore for implementation of a system to distribute Aadhaar based digital marks card and degree certificates online to students and validation of the same.

Action to establish a new Technological University at Hassan by bifurcating Vishveshwaraiah Technological University in Belagavi.

Opening Training Centres in all First Grade Colleges and Universities to impart job oriented education.

Training in teaching subjects to all teaching faculty to improve quality of Higher Education in the next 3 years.

Revision of pay and allowances to teaching and concurrent cadres working in Government/Aided First Grade Colleges and Universities as per recommendation of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

Grant of Rs.10 crore for providing Laboratories/Workshop facilities in Government Engineering and Polytechnics.