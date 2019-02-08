  • search
    Karnataka budget 2019: Congress to petition before Speaker to suspend 4 dissenting MLAs

    Bengaluru, Feb 8: Congress leader Siddaramaiah to petition before the Assembly Speaker to suspend the four dissenting Congress MLAs ahead of the Budget Session on Friday. Congress take action against MLAs Nagendra, M Kumathalli, Gokak MLA and Umesh Jadhav for not attending the budget session.

    Congress leader Siddaramaiah. PTI File photo
    Congress leader Siddaramaiah. PTI File photo

     Siddaramaiah told reporters that apart from 5 MLAs all are present. He  further said that  4 MLAs have replied to show cause notice which was issued to them.

    Earlier, BJP State President Yeddyurappa said, "10 to 11 Congress and JDS MLAs will not participate in the Budget Session, says Yeddyurappa with confidence."

    However, he said, "We'll allow the government to table the Budget and participate in the debate".

    Also Read | Kumaraswamy releases audio to expose BJP's 'Operation Kamala'

    Responding to audio released by CM HD Kumaraswamy exposing Yeddyurappa alleged 'Operation Kamala', Yeddyurappa said, "If allegations levelled by HD Kumaraswamy are proved, I am ready to quit politics," says Yeddyurappa in a thundering voice.

    The ruling coalition enjoys the support of 117 MLAs. 79 are from the Congress, 37, JD(S) and one from the BSP. This excludes the Speaker, Ramesh Kumar. The BJP on the other hand has the support of 104 MLAs.

    In addition to this there are 2 independent MLAs, who recently broke away from the government. In all probability, they would vote against the finance bill if the BJP decides to insist on a decision of votes.

