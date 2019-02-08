Karnataka Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: The drama is at its peak

Bengaluru, Feb 8: Amid fears of 'Operation kamala' Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will table the second Budget of Congress-JDS coalition for 2019-20 fiscal today.

Kumaraswamy has announced that he will fulfill his Rs. 46,000-crore loan waiver commitment made to farmers "completely" in the Budget.

However all would watch the drama that is to unfold more than the budget itself. There are several MLAs missing and there is a question mark on whether they would turn up.

Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE: It sure promises to be an interesting day.

Here are the live updates for Karnataka Budget Session 2019-20:

Chief Minister, Kumaraswamy has removed dissenting Congress MLAs Umesh Jadhav from the post of Warehouse Corporation, Chairman. He has been replaced by Pratap Gowda Patil. The farm loan waiver scheme would be implemented in one stroke with required allocation in the budget instead of completing the process in four stages as was planned earlier, he said, as he took on the state and national BJP leadership for their relentless attack on him on the issue. "...Without violating fiscal responsibility Act... I'm clearing it completely with allocation for it. In the next financial year, the money that will be released will clear the Rs. 46,000 crore loan waiver commitment made," Kumaraswamy told PTI. Last month, the Chief Minister held a pre-budget meeting with representatives of various farmers’ groups. During the interaction, farmers demanded that the government drop conditions imposed for loan waiver, and sought higher compensation for crop damage owing to floods and drought, among other things. All eyes would be on the Assembly as this is the last Budget before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Interim Budget of BJP government was welcomed for full tax rebate for individual taxpayers with annual income up to 5 lakh rupees and direct cash transfer of Rs 6000 per year for each farmer with less than 2 hectares land holding under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. Therefore, the Congress-JDS coalition highly likely to present a pro-farmer and pro-poor budget to overshadow the Union Budget. In the first Budget of the coalition government, the overall size of the budget was Rs 2,13,734 crore. The Budget imposed a host of tax hikes on petrol, diesel, liquor and electricity. The budget has hiked tax rate on petrol from the existing 30 percent to 32 percent, hiking prices in the state by Rs 1.14 per litre. The tax rate on diesel has been hiked from the present 19 percent to 21 percent increasing its price by Rs 1.12 per litre. Meanwhile, former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah issued another 3 line whip directing the four dissenting Congress MLAs to attend Congress Legislative Party meeting, and warned of action as per the anti-defection law. The first day of the 10-day Budget session started off on a stormy note with anti-government sloganeering by the BJP legislators, forcing the Governor to end his speech within five minutes. The Congress is likely to initiate the disqualification of its MLAs who don’t turn up The BJP on the other hand is in two minds on whether to disrupt proceedings or boycott the session. The government could also adjourn the House sine die For the budget to be passed, a simple majority would be sufficient.