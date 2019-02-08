Karnataka Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: Complaint against Yeddyurappa for wrongful confinement of MLAs

Bengaluru, Feb 8: Amid fears of 'Operation kamala' Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will table the second Budget of Congress-JDS coalition for 2019-20 fiscal today.

Kumaraswamy has announced that he will fulfill his Rs. 46,000-crore loan waiver commitment made to farmers "completely" in the Budget.

However all would watch the drama that is to unfold more than the budget itself. There are several MLAs missing and there is a question mark on whether they would turn up.

Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE: It sure promises to be an interesting day.

Here are the live updates for Karnataka Budget Session 2019-20:

Advocate RLN Murthy files complaint against BS Yeddyurappa, Malleshwaram BJP MLA, Ashwath Narayan and others alleging that 'BJP has committed an offence of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of some members of legislative assembly, not allowing them to participate in budget session 2019' Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy releases an audio clip of a conversation allegedly between BJP State Chief BS Yeddyurappa and JDS MLA Naganagowda Kandkur's son Sharana where Yeddyurappa made an offer Rs 25 lakh and ministerial post for his father pic.twitter.com/kWGZiJ3Wow — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2019 HD Kumaraswamy plays an audio conversation between BS Yeddyurappa and MLA Devadurga in an attempt to expose BJP's alleged 'Operation Kamala'. "On one side Narendra Modi is preaching to the country and politicians, on the other side, he is encouraging his friends to demolish democracy through black money. I will expose this now, I have the proof to back my charge, says Kumaraswamy Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy: He (PM) is systemically demolishing this country's democracy, misleading the people, I request all the opposition parties to rise. They must expose the truth of the Prime Minister in the parliament. CM HD Kumaraswamy addressing an emergency press conference at his official residence. State BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa dares the coalition partners to release the audio tape on 'Operation Kamala', says he never asked the coalition govt to hide any proof. Basanagouda Daddal, Congress MLA from Raichur who was reportedly disgruntled with the party: I'm in the party, I haven't gone anywhere. That's the reason I'm attending legislative party meeting. All rumours spread by media. According to reports, Coalition government is likely to release audio evidence to expose alleged 'Operation Kamala' by the BJP. Audiotape reportedly contains details of offer made by BJP to coalition MLAs. According to reports, CM HD Kumaraswamy calls for an emergency press conference. JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda takes a dig at PM Modi and the BJP, saying, "Our promise: Farmers Loan Waiver -Status: Ongoing Modi's promise: Ram Mandir,Clean Ganga,Interlinking of rivers,15Lakh into bank accounts -Status: Never 'Ongoing' is a better status to be in than 'Never'. The only 'Ongoing' status in BJP is 'Operation Lotus' attempt in Karnataka. About Rs1900 crores already given to 4lakh farmers.All eligible commercial bank loanee farmers to get 1st installment in Feb itself.

It is unfortunate that PM @narendramodi continues to mislead the nation from the Temple of Democracy-theParliament pic.twitter.com/sGID7BHA1B — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) February 7, 2019 Responding to PM Modi's speech in Parliament, CM says, "It is unfortunate that PM Narendra Modi continues to mislead the nation from the Temple of Democracy-the Parliament." CM Kumaraswamy said, "I aspire to give a budget that addresses the needs of all sections of the society. I wish and hope that all honourable members will uphold the dignity and sanctity of the House." Hours before the Budget, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy appoints Raichur Congress MLA Basanagouda Daddal as the chairman of Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Board Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has removed dissenting Congress MLAs Umesh Jadhav from the post of Warehouse Corporation, Chairman. He has been replaced by Pratap Gowda Patil. The farm loan waiver scheme would be implemented in one stroke with required allocation in the budget instead of completing the process in four stages as was planned earlier, he said, as he took on the state and national BJP leadership for their relentless attack on him on the issue. "...Without violating fiscal responsibility Act... I'm clearing it completely with allocation for it. In the next financial year, the money that will be released will clear the Rs. 46,000 crore loan waiver commitment made," Kumaraswamy told PTI. Last month, the Chief Minister held a pre-budget meeting with representatives of various farmers’ groups. During the interaction, farmers demanded that the government drop conditions imposed for loan waiver, and sought higher compensation for crop damage owing to floods and drought, among other things. All eyes would be on the Assembly as this is the last Budget before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Interim Budget of BJP government was welcomed for full tax rebate for individual taxpayers with annual income up to 5 lakh rupees and direct cash transfer of Rs 6000 per year for each farmer with less than 2 hectares land holding under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. Therefore, the Congress-JDS coalition highly likely to present a pro-farmer and pro-poor budget to overshadow the Union Budget. In the first Budget of the coalition government, the overall size of the budget was Rs 2,13,734 crore. The Budget imposed a host of tax hikes on petrol, diesel, liquor and electricity. The budget has hiked tax rate on petrol from the existing 30 percent to 32 percent, hiking prices in the state by Rs 1.14 per litre. The tax rate on diesel has been hiked from the present 19 percent to 21 percent increasing its price by Rs 1.12 per litre. Meanwhile, former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah issued another 3 line whip directing the four dissenting Congress MLAs to attend Congress Legislative Party meeting, and warned of action as per the anti-defection law. The first day of the 10-day Budget session started off on a stormy note with anti-government sloganeering by the BJP legislators, forcing the Governor to end his speech within five minutes. The Congress is likely to initiate the disqualification of its MLAs who don’t turn up The BJP on the other hand is in two minds on whether to disrupt proceedings or boycott the session. The government could also adjourn the House sine die For the budget to be passed, a simple majority would be sufficient.