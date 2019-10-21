Karnataka: Blast at Hubbali Railway Station leaves three injured

Bengaluru, Oct 21: A blast is said to taken place in Hubbali, Karnataka, on Monday, said reports. three persons were reportedly injured and have been rushed to a hospital. Reports say that the explosion took place at Hubbali railway station. A box is said to have exploded. Though the blast was low intensity, some windows at the station were still shattered.

The man who is injured has been identified as one Hussain Saab Nayakwale. Hussain Saab, the owner of a food stall at the Hubballi Railway Station, reportedly noticed the suspicious box. The box was addressed to Khanapur MLA Anjali Nimbalkar. Hussain then took the box to hand over to the police. When he reached at platform number 1 to hand over the box to the authorities, the blast occurred, severely maiming his hand.

""Railway police is on high alert. State police including high officials like DCP/Law and order etc are at site. Investigation is on. Matter being sensitive and pertaining to Law and order, information on this, will be shared by State police only," reports quoted a Railway statement as saying.

Some reports state that Hussein and two others were injured.The nature of the explosion or the reason behind it is not known yet.

Police have rushed to the spot and cordened off the area. The fragments of the box have been sent to the Forensic Science Lab.

Hubli: A box exploded at Hubli Railway Station, today. One person injured, and has been admitted to hospital. Police and Railway Protection Force are at the spot. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/DtjykGbhJm — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019