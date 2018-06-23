Karnataka: BJP worker murdered in Chikmagalur

A BJP was killed by bike-borne assailants in Gowri Kaluve area, in Chikmagalur district Friday night at around 9.30 pm.

The BJP worker has been identified as Anwar, BJP General Secretary of Chikmagalur district.

According to reports, Anwar (46) was stabbed to death and left the spot. Police suspect that personal enmity could be the reason for the murder.

Anwar's body has been kept in Chikmagalur district Government hospital.

Anwar's relatives alleged that he was murdered by contract killers hired by some people with whom he had a personal rivalry. They said that a similar attempt was made on the former BJP district minority morcha president's life eight years ago.

BJP's state general secretary and Chikkamagaluru MLA C T Ravi and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje expressed shock over the killing and sought the arrest of the culprits.

(WIth PTI inputs)

