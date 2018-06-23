English

Karnataka: BJP worker murdered in Chikmagalur

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Today's trending and Popular news
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    A BJP was killed by bike-borne assailants in Gowri Kaluve area, in Chikmagalur district Friday night at around 9.30 pm.

    Anwar (46), BJP General Secretary of Chikmagalur district. COurtesy: ANI
    Anwar (46), BJP General Secretary of Chikmagalur district. COurtesy: ANI

    The BJP worker has been identified as Anwar, BJP General Secretary of Chikmagalur district.

    According to reports, Anwar (46) was stabbed to death and left the spot. Police suspect that personal enmity could be the reason for the murder.

    Anwar's body has been kept in Chikmagalur district Government hospital.

    Anwar's relatives alleged that he was murdered by contract killers hired by some people with whom he had a personal rivalry. They said that a similar attempt was made on the former BJP district minority morcha president's life eight years ago.

    BJP's state general secretary and Chikkamagaluru MLA C T Ravi and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje expressed shock over the killing and sought the arrest of the culprits.

    (WIth PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    bjp karnataka murder

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue