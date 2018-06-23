Karnataka: BJP worker murdered in Chikmagalur

A BJP was killed by bike-borne assailants in Gowri Kaluve area, in Chikmagalur district Friday night at around 9.30 pm.

The BJP worker has been identified as Anwar, BJP General Secretary of Chikmagalur district.

According to reports, Anwar (46) was stabbed to death and left the spot. Police suspect that personal enmity could be the reason for the murder.

Anwar's body has been kept in Chikmagalur district Government hospital.

