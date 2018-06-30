Karnataka: BJP smells a golden opportunity, will go all out to weaken coalition

Bengaluru, June 30: The growing disillusionment within the Congress has got the BJP in overdrive mode in Karnataka. The fresh round of dissent was caused by none other than former Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah and the BJP hopes that he would rock the boat.

At the Karnataka, BJP's executive committee meeting, the leadership gave the green signal to its party leaders to approach dissident MLAs from the ruling Congress and JD(S) camps and also lure them into the party.

While this would be one part of the strategy, the BJP has also decided to go soft on Siddaramaiah, the same man the party extensively targeted during the election campaign.

The BJP feels that if there is one who can clearly rock the boat, it is Siddaramaiah. He not only feels left out by the Congress, but is also a sworn enemy of the JD(S). What is more interesting is that Siddaramaiah enjoys the unconditional support of at least 15 MLAs in the Congress, who could help him shake the coalition.

BJP insiders say that Siddaramaiah may have the support of 15 MLAs for now, but over a period of time, his camp would be further consolidated. The BJP feels that there is no need to target Siddaramaiah and going soft on him is the best way forward.

The BJP would however not go all out to see the fall of the government. It is expecting that the growing dissidence would ensure that the government fell on its own. They do not agree on anything, a senior BJP leader informed OneIndia.

While the party would start meeting with dissident leaders which includes the Lingayat MLAs from the Congress, it would hope that the government does not collapse immediately. The drama would need to be played out so that the people see what an unholy coalition this is, the BJP leader said.

When asked if the BJP would once again stake a claim to form the government if the coalition collapsed, he said that it was a decision that would need to weighed. A better prospect is to go to polls in 2019 along with the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

B S Yeddyurappa on the other hand said that the peoples's ambition is that the BJP comes to power. I urge party leaders to go to the homes of those who are unhappy with the alliance and bring them to the BJP in national interest, he said. He however did not clearly reveal what the party's plans are and added that the next course of action would be made known after the budget is presented on July 5.

The BJP seems confident that the coalition would face more trouble in the days to come. While the BJP is confident that the infighting would weaken the coalition, it would also do all it can to enhance the problems for the JD(S)-Congress.

