    Karnataka BJP sends notice to its own MLA for critising CM Yediyurappa

    Bengaluru, Feb 12: In a recent development, BJP has served a show-cause notice to its own MLA for speaking against Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. The MLA had also targetted CM Yediyurappa and his son for alleged 'meddling' in politics.

    BJP MP and state president Nalin Kumar Kateel had taken cognizance of the matter and a show-cause notice has now been served to the BJP MLA.

    According to reports, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, the MLA from Vijayapura has been attacking CM Yediyurappa and even alleged that the Karnataka strongman will be replaced as chief minister. He has reportedly been upset about not being given a Cabinet berth during the recent expansion of the Karnataka Cabinet.

    In January, Yatnal had gone to the extent of hinting that Yediyurappa would be replaced as the Chief Minister by someone from 'North Karnataka'.

    "I will not go with open hands seeking a minister's post here onwards. I have said one of our own will come in place (of CM) who can give the minister's post. I have said that someone from north Karnataka will come.. it will happen...wait and watch," Yatnal had said.

    Story first published: Friday, February 12, 2021, 15:19 [IST]
    X