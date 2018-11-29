Karnataka BJP chief Yeddyurappa meets Shivakumar, sparks alliance speculation

Bengaluru, Nov 29: Within few months ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka BJP State President BS Yeddyurappa visited the residence of Congress leader and Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday.

Yeddyurappa was accompanied by his son BY Raghavendra, Member of Parliament (MP) Shivamogga, who also recently won a Lok Sabha seat.

While the meeting took place for more than an hour, there was speculation that the former CM reportedly made an offer for a political alliance with the saffron party.

However, Yeddyurappa dismissed the speculations saying that the meeting was only for the essential requirements of executing the pending irrigation projects in the drought-hit district of Shivamogga and there is no political significance in the meeting.

The DK brothers had earlier accused BJP and Yeddyurappa for trying to get them arrested by misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Shivakumar said Yeddyurappa approached him two months ago but couldn't because of his hectic schedule. The absence of Kumar Bangarappa, BJP MLA from Soraba, and KB Ashok Naik, Shivamogga Rural MLA, fuelled talk about a political alliance.