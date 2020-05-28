Karnataka bans air, train and road movement from five states

Bengaluru, May 28: Karnataka on Thursday suspended arrivals of flights, trains and vehicles from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan into the state to contain the spread of COVID19. The decision was taken by the state cabinet. However, those who wish to travel from Karnataka to other states will be allowed.

The state government has said that no train or flight from any of these will be allowed to enter or land the state. people from these five states will not be allowed to enter Karnataka by road as well.

The decision to stop flights from these states, which have high number of coronavirus cases, for the time being was taken at a cabinet meet, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

"People are coming from other states to Karnataka.... we have decided to suspend air traffic from five states, as cases here (Karnataka) may further increase," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

He also said the existing bar on entry of people by road from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat into Karnataka would continue until further orders. Domestic air travel resumed only on Monday after nearly two months of COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The development comes in close heals of a fresh spike in cases in Karnataka.

Seventy-five new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 2,493, the health department said on Thursday.

With 47 deaths and 809 discharges, there are 1,635 active corona cases in the state, the department said in its mid-day bulletin.

Twenty-eight patients have been discharged so far on Thursday.

A total of 46 out of 75 cases are returnees from neighbouring Maharashtra, six from Tamil Nadu, two from Telangana, one each from Kerala, Delhi. One person is with international travel history from UAE.

Remaining cases include, seven- who are contacts of patients already tested positive, one with the history of SARI while 10 patients' contact history is still under tracing.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Udupi accounting for 27, followed by Hassan 13, seven each from Bengaluru urban and Yadgir, six each from Chitradurga and Dakahina Kannada, three each from Kalaburagi and Chikkamagaluru, Vijayapura 2, and one from Raichur.