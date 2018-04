Karnataka in South India is one of the largest states. Bengaluru is the capital of Karnataka. Karnataka has an estimated population of 61,130,704. The state is known for its good weather conditions and employment opportunities. Here is the bank holiday list in Karnataka.

Karnataka bank holidays 2018

Holiday Day Date Makar Sankrati Sunday 14 January 2018 Republic Day Friday 26 January 2018 Maha Shivaratri Tuesday 13 February 2018 Ugadi Sunday 18 March 2018 Mahavir Jayanti Thursday 29 March 2018 Good Friday Friday 30 March 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti Saturday 14 April 2018 Basav Jayanti Wednesday 18 April 2018 May Day Tuesday 1 May 2018 Independence Day Wednesday 15 August 2018 Bakrid Wednesday 22 August 2018 Ganesh Festival Thursday 13 September 2018 Muharram Friday 21 September 2018 Gandhi Jayanthi Tuesday 02 October 2018 Mahalaya Amavase Monday 08 October 2018 Maha Navami Thursday 18 October 2018 Vijay Dashami Friday 19 October 2018 Deepavali Tuesday 06 November 2018 Deepavali Holiday Thursday 08 November 2018 Eid e Milad Wednesday 21 November 2018 Kanakadasa Jayanti Monday 26 November 2018 Christmas Day Tuesday 25 December 2018

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day