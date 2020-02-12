Karnataka bandh tomorrow: What is open, what is closed

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Feb 12: Normal life likely to be hit on Thursday as a collective of pro-Kannada organisations have called for a strike demanding increasing reservation of jobs for Kannadigas in the state. However, the Karnataka bandh on February 13 is likely to be a low key affair.

The dawn to dusk bandh has been called by the Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkoota calling for the implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report which recommends job reservations to Kannadigas in the state in both the private and government sectors.

Organisations that have extended support

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), Lorry Owners Association, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) have extended support to the bandh.

Schools and Colleges

The education department yet to decide if schools and colleges need to remain closed. Depending on the law and order situation, the department will take a call or ask the deputy commissioner's to take a call depending on the law and order situation the respective districts.

Karnataka bandh tomorrow: Autos, taxis not to ply

KSRTC/BMTC buses to ply normally

Meanwhile, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has stated that its services will ply normally as they have not extended any support so far.

Indian Railways will also not be affected by the bandh. Passengers can depend on bus and train services on Thursday.

You may not get Ola, Uber, auto services

In a move that could hit commuters, autorickshaw and cab drivers have come out in support of a strike called by the outfit. Taxi owners also have extended their support. Ola and Uber too are unlikely to render services on Thursday.

Emergency services available

Emergency services like hospitals, ambulance service, medical shops, milk booths will be open.

Hotels will be open

Hotel owners have not extended any support to the strike yet, so it seems like most of the eateries will be open on Thursday.

Namma Metro will function

Namma Metro will function as usual. They will take a call depending on the situation.