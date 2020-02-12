Karnataka Bandh tomorrow: Are schools closed? All you need to know

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Feb 12: Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkoota, a congregation of various pro-Kannada organisations has called for a dawn to dusk bandh demanding reservation of jobs for Kannadigas in both government and private sectors. Check out the important updates on schools, colleges and what one can expect.

There are possibilities that the bandh may impact the bandh the school going children as transportation is likely to be hit.

It is not clear on whether schools and colleges across Karnataka will stay closed tomorrow in view of the bandh.

Karnataka bandh tomorrow: What is open, what is closed

The government has asked the respective district deputy commissioners to take a call on the closure of educational institutions Thursday, in view of the state-wide bandh.

The Department of Public Instruction has said that based on the availability of public transport and safety aspects in their respective districts. Private schools, however, are yet to take a call in this regard.

NEWS AT 3 PM FEB 12th, 2020

The organisation is demanding the implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report which recommends a certain percentage of jobs to Kannadigas in the public sector undertakings, private companies, and multinational companies. The report was submitted in 1984 but is yet to be implemented.

Karnataka bandh tomorrow: Autos, taxis not to ply

The auto and taxi unions have extended support to the bandh. Ola, Uber Drivers and Owners Association have extended support to the bandh. The bandh would last between 6 am and 6 pm.