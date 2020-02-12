  • search
Trending Auto Expo 2020 LIVE
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka Bandh tomorrow: Are schools closed? All you need to know

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 12: Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkoota, a congregation of various pro-Kannada organisations has called for a dawn to dusk bandh demanding reservation of jobs for Kannadigas in both government and private sectors. Check out the important updates on schools, colleges and what one can expect.

    There are possibilities that the bandh may impact the bandh the school going children as transportation is likely to be hit.

    Karnataka Bandh tomorrow: Are schools closed? What you need to know

    It is not clear on whether schools and colleges across Karnataka will stay closed tomorrow in view of the bandh.

    Karnataka bandh tomorrow: What is open, what is closed

    The government has asked the respective district deputy commissioners to take a call on the closure of educational institutions Thursday, in view of the state-wide bandh.

    The Department of Public Instruction has said that based on the availability of public transport and safety aspects in their respective districts. Private schools, however, are yet to take a call in this regard.

      NEWS AT 3 PM FEB 12th, 2020

      The organisation is demanding the implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report which recommends a certain percentage of jobs to Kannadigas in the public sector undertakings, private companies, and multinational companies. The report was submitted in 1984 but is yet to be implemented.

      Karnataka bandh tomorrow: Autos, taxis not to ply

      The auto and taxi unions have extended support to the bandh. Ola, Uber Drivers and Owners Association have extended support to the bandh. The bandh would last between 6 am and 6 pm.

      More KARNATAKA BANDH News

      Read more about:

      karnataka bandh schools colleges private sector

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X