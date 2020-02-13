Karnataka bandh today: PG exams in Bangalore University postponed, may affect travel plans

Bengaluru, Feb 13: Several pro-Kannada outfits have called for a bandh in Karnataka on Thursday. The organisations are demanding the implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report by providing more jobs for Kannadigas in the state.

The 12 hour bandh may have little impact on services in Karnataka till evening.

There is no official holiday declared for schools and colleges. However, the district administration is allowed to take the decision on holiday depending upon the situation in the respective districts.

BU postpones PG exams

In view of the bandh, the Bangalore University has postponed all the post-graduate examinations scheduled for February 13 (Thursday).

The bandh is likely to affect cab and autorickshaw services as unions of drivers, including those in app-based aggregators, are supporting the bandh.

Govt open for talks

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appealed to the organisations not to cause any inconvenience to the general public as he asserted his government was always pro-Kannada.

"Those agitating, if they are willing to talk to me, I'm always ready to talk to them. We have already done several that are possible (to implement the Sarojini Mahishi report), what other things can be done, I'm ready to talk to them," said Yediyurappa.

Bengaluru top cop Bhaskar Rao said permission has not been given to the protest and none can forcibly shut shops or businesses.