    Karnataka bandh today: No Ola, Uber, autos, how to travel in Bengaluru today

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 13: There would be a Karnataka Bandh today. The bandh has been called by the Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkoota for increasing reservation in jobs for Kannadigas in both government and private sectors.

    The organisation is demanding the implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report which recommends a certain percentage of jobs to Kannadigas in the public sector undertakings, private companies, and multinational companies. The report was submitted in 1984, but is yet to be implemented.

    Representational Image

    The auto and taxi unions have extended support to the bandh. Ola, Uber Drivers and Owners Association has extended support to the bandh. Service by the Taxi-for-Sure will also be affected.

    Bhim Army chief calls for Bharat Bandh on Feb 23 against SC ruling on reservation

    The bandh would last between 6 am and 6 pm. The KSRTC and BMTC said that they would extend moral support to the bandh. Sampath Kumar of Adarsh Auto Rickshaw Drivers' Union said that auto services would be affected in many parts.

    The others who have extended support to the bandh are the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), and the lorry owners association.

    What is Sarojini Mahishi report? And why Kannadigas call for bandh?

    There would however be no holidays for schools and colleges. The administration however have the discretionary power to declare a holiday said that education minister of Karnataka, Suresh Kumar.

    karnataka bandh bandh auto ola uber citu

    Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 7:55 [IST]
