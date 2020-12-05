Karnataka bandh over Maratha board: What is open, what is closed

What is Sarojini Mahishi report? And why Kannadigas call for bandh?

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Dec 05: Normal life likely to be hit as a collective of pro-Kannada outfits have decided to go ahead with their call of Karnataka bandh on Saturday. The bandh was called against the establishment of the Maratha Development Board by the state government.

The protesters want the government to withdraw the MDA for the reason that Marathis keep demanding secession of Belagavi district from Karnataka and merger with Maharashtra as the district has a sizeable Marathi population for being at the border of the two states.

Is it Karnataka bandh tomorrow?

Film producer Sa Ra Govindu, various factions of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike including Praveen Shetty and T A Narayana Gowda have extended their support to the Bandh.

Karnataka bandh today: What is open, what is closed

Auto cabs to be off the roads

Ola-Uber drivers association and a few auto rickshaw unions have extended their support to the Bandh, owing to the government's inaction on the demands they had raised for relief during the pandemic.

The can drivers had demanded waive off of interest on vehicle loans during the lockdown period between March and May, Rs 2 lakh compensation be given to the families of cab drivers, who died due to COVID-19 and the establishment of a welfare board for cab drivers in Karnataka.

Shops to remail open

Shops and commercial establishments will remain open on Saturday. However, pro-Kannada groups have called for voluntary closure between 6am and 6pm on Saturday.

Metro, KSRTC to run as usual

Metro services will operate as usual in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses will also operate as usual.

Petrol pumps remain open

Petrol pumps will also remain open as it is an essential commodity.

Hotels to remain open

The hotel owners and travel operators have said they will not be closing their businesses but have extended moral support to the bandh.

Bruhat Bangalore Hotels' Association informed that hotels and restaurants have already suffered huge losses due to the coronavirus outbreak. Therefore, all the hotels and restaurants would remain open in the interests of farmers, owners, workers, and customers.

Emergency services available

Emergency services like hospitals, ambulance service, medical shops, milk booths will be open.