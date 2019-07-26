Karnataka: B S Yeddyurappa to take oath as Chief Minister for 4th time today

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, July 26: B S Yeddyurappa has staked a claim to form the next government in Karnataka. He met with Governor, Vajubhai Vala at 10 am and said that he had the numbers to form the government in Karnataka.

Following the meeting, he told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan, that he has received the letter from the Governor. He said that he would be taking oath between 6 and 6.15 pm.

He also said that he is inviting leaders of all parties to be part of the ceremony, which will be held at the Glass House of the Raj Bhavan. He said that he is inviting H D Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah.

In his letter to the Governor, Yeddyurappa wrote, " the government headed by Kumaraswamy has lost the vote of confidence. Your excellency directed Kumaraswamy to continue as the care taker CM until alternate arrangements are made."

"I submit that I am the leader of the BJP Legislature Party and also the leader of the opposition. At present the strength of the BJP MLAs is 105 and is the single largest party in the assembly. Hence I may be invited to form the alternate government today itself."

This is the fourth time that Yeddyurappa would be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. After meeting with the Governor, he said that no decision has been taken as yet on who else would be sworn in along with him. I will decide after speaking with the national president of the party, he said.