    Karnataka Assembly witnesses high drama, Congress MLCs heckle; push deputy Chairman from seat

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 15: Karnataka Legislative Council on Tuesday witnessed unruly behaviour when Congress MLCs heckled and pushed Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council, SL Dharme Gowda, from his seat. Visuals show that the Congress MLCs forcibly removed Dharme Gowda from the seat. Dharme is a JDS MLC.

    The Karnataka Legislative Council was called for a day-long session on Tuesday. The ruling BJP was likely to insist on its no-confidence motion against Chairman K Pratapachandra Shetty, a Congress leader.

    Karnataka Assembly witnesses high drama, Congress MLCs heckle; push deputy Chairman from seat

    According to reports, the BJP argued that Shetty cannot preside over the proceedings since a no-confidence was being brought against him. It said that the deputy Chairman should preside of the proceedings in such a case. When Dharme Gowda took the chair, Congress MLCs created a ruckus and pushed him from the chair.

    Bus strike in Karnataka: Transport employees call off strike after negotiations with govt

    The BJP leaders even gheraoed Pratapachandra Shetty when he reached the House. But marshalls escorted him to the chair and he announced to adjourn the House sine die.

    The Karnataka Legislative Council was adjourned sine die five days earlier. The Winter Session was originally scheduled between December 7 and 15. However, it was cut short.

    Earlier, the BJP had said that it will bring a no-confidence motion against Shetty but he had adjourned the House ahead of schedule. The BJP government accused Shetty of abruptly adjourning the session sine die on December 10 and petitioned the Governor to convene the House again.

    The Congress has been vehemently opposing the no-confidence motion against the Chairman. It is also demanding for referring the anti-cow slaughter bill to the select committee.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 15, 2020, 13:44 [IST]
