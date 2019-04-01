  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka assembly speaker accepts Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav's resignation

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 01: Karnataka assembly speaker Ramesh Kumar on Monday accepted the resignation of Chincholi MLA Umesh Jadhav.

    Jadhav, a two-time MLA from Chincholi constituency in Kalaburagi district, submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar without giving any explanation.

    Karnataka assembly speaker accepts Congress MLA Umesh Jadhavs resignation
    File Photo of Chincholi MLA Umesh Jadhav

    Jadhav is contesting on BJP ticket against senior Congressman Mallikarjun Kharge in Kalaburagi Lok Sabha constituency.

    'PM Modi's real surgical strike': Kumaraswamy on IT raids in Karnataka

    Kharge has retained a vice-like grip on the Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency, having won back to back elections. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Revunaik Belamagi in 2014 and 2009.

    Jadhav was elected as the MLA from Chincholi in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections but he submitted his resignation to the Speaker on March 4. He defected to the BJP from the Congress on March 6.

    Jadhav was one of the four Congress MLAs that the party wanted to be disqualified for failing to follow the order of the party whip in attending the budget session of the State Assembly. He had also missed several party legislature meetings in the run-up to the budget session and was also missing when the Congress party MLAs gathered at the Eagleton resort in Ramanagara in January in response to the threat of BJP attempting to prise their MLAs away.

    Umesh had earlier made his displeasure known to senior Congress leaders, particularly regarding the decision to induct Priyank Kharge, son of Mallikarjun Kharge, a first-time MLA, into the Cabinet in 2013 during the tenure of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Even HD Kumaraswamy, who succeeded Siddaramaiah, inducted Priyank into the Cabinet as the Social Welfare Minister.

    Seven-phased elections in the country will begin on April 11 and will go on till May 19. Counting of votes will be done on May 23. Karnataka will go to polls on April 18 and 23.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka congress resignation

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue