Karnataka assembly election date: Polling on May 12, counting May 15

The Karnataka elections will be held on May 12. The Election Commission also said that the counting would be held on May 15. The polling would be held in a single phase.

The last date to file the nomination would be April 24, the EC also announced. The date of notification has been announced as April 17 and the last date to withdraw the nominations would be April 27.

The announcement was made by Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat. With this announcement, the model code of conduct comes into immediate effect.

He further said that there would be EVMs and VVPATs at all polling centres. Further there would be no loudspeakers especially near hospitals and educational institutions.

Rawat also said that voters belonging to the weaker sections should be given full protection to ensure a free and fair election.

He further said that the model code of conduct comes into effect immediately and is also applicable to the Union Government. The CRPF will be deployed in Karnataka to maintain law and order he also said.

Further he added that 45 polling stations will be managed by women and special arrangements would also be made for female voters.

The ceiling on expenditure per candidate is Rs 23 lakh. However, there is a cap on expenditure of parties, Rawat also said. He further requested the media to highlight if anything goes wrong during the model code of conduct.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day