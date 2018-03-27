Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: 'No post-poll alliance except Mayawati,' says HD Deve Gowda

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday categorically said Janata Dal (Secular) go with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the post-poll alliance.

On Rahul Gandhi's statement, calling the JDS BJP's team B, Deve Gowda said, "When Siddaramaiah was deputy chief minister and Dharam Singh was CM, we were team B for Congress and now again whether we become team B for Congress or Congress will become team B for JD(S), we will watch." Rahul Gandhi dubbed the Janata Dal (Secular) as Janata Dal (Sangh Parivar) during Janaarshivada Yatre in Karnataka.

Rahul Gandhi said, "JD(S), they have to make it clear whether they are the BJP's B team or not," Gandhi said at a public meeting in K R Pete in the Vokkaliga belt of the old Mysuru region, considered a JD(S) stronghold."

The Congress president was is in the fourth round of campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka, touring the old Mysuru region, where the Vokkaliga community has a significant presence. The JD(S) enjoys the support of the Vokkaligas.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates
Date of notification April 17
Last date to file nominations April 24
Last date to withdraw nominations April 27
Date of polling May 12
Date of counting May 15

