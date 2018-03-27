Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Former CM Devaraj Urs' grandson, now AAP candidate

Lingaraj Urs, is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from KR Puram constituency, Bengaluru. His name appears in the first list of 18 AAP candidates released recently. Also, he was the president and director of Genisys Software India based in Bengaluru. He is the grandson of former Karnataka CM Devaraj Urs. Currently, Lingaraj Urs is gram panchayat member of Kannamangala village in the Bengaluru suburbs.

Lingaraj Urs spoke to OneIndia about his interest in politics, the impact of AAP in the state, his priority for KR Puram constituency and the recent issue Cambridge Analytica.

Lingaraj claims, "My grandfather has been a great influence. He is an icon, statesman in Karnataka. His life is guiding light for me."

On honest candidates contesting elections, Lingaraj said, "There is criminal elements manipulated in the system, it is time people from good background honest candidates. They bring skills into good governance."

He asserted that defeat in Punjab and Goa assembly elections doesn't affect the perception of voters in Karnataka. On AAP's defeat in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he said there was astounding Modi-wave and even established parties lost badly. "We are a young party, continue to evolve. The most important we are not shy of participating elections," he said.

About Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's apologies to the opposition party leaders, Lingaraj justified the move saying, "Kejriwal has put governance and interest of people of Delhi above his ego, personal issues. By apologizing he is making sure that the current judiciary doesn't weaken the party and governance where they have made substantial progress. He personally welcomed the apologies. There is no harm is apologizing."

Talking about KR Puram constituency, he said, "A huge step up for me politically. My experience in dealing with community issues for 2.5 years was very useful. People can see what BJP and Congress have done in the last 10 years. Complete misgovernance in my constituency. People are looking for a change."

K.R. Puram, a constituency in the Greater Bangalore region, has the largest number of voters among the 21 constituencies. Carved out from the erstwhile Varthur Assembly constituency (which no longer exists) and a few parts of Hoskote Assembly constituency, it has predominantly urban characteristics.

