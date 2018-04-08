Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: BJP announces first list of 72 candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released its first of 72 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections 2018. As expected, most sitting MLAs have been given tickets. Three leaders who recently joined the party from other outfits have also been accomodated.

This comes following a meeting of the BJP's Central Election Committee at the party headquarters in Delhi. The meeting was chaired by party president Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, State BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa the members of of the top party body which decides the names of the candidates.

Yeddyurappa will be contesting the Assembly Elections from Shikaripura constituency in Shimoga. Veteran state leaders Jagadish Shettar and K S Eswarappa will contest from Hubli Dharwad Central and Shimoga Assembly seats, respectively, it said.

The BJP has also fielded its Lok Sabha MP B Sriramulu in the polls.

The meeting, official sources said, delineated on probable candidates for over 140 seats and the names of remaining candidates are likely to be announced soon.

Here is the list of 72 candidates

1. Nippani - Shashikala Jolle

2. Athani - Laxman Savadi

3. Kagwad - Bharamagouda H Kage

4. Kudachi (SC) - P Rajeev

5. Raybag (SC) - Duryodhana Aihole

6. Hukkeri - Umesh Katti

7. Arabhavi - Balachandra Jarakiholi

8. Belgaum Rural - Sanjay Patil

9. Baihongal - Vishwanatha Patil

10. Saudatti Yellamma - Anand Vishwanath Mamani

11. Mudhol (SC) - Govind Karjol

12. Muddebihal - AS Patil Nadahalli

13. Babaleshwar - Vijugouda Patil

14. Bijapur City - Basavanagouda Patil Yetnal

15. Sindgi - Ramesh Bhusanur

16. Afzalpur - Malikaiah Guttedar

17. Shorapur (ST) - Naraishma Naik

18. Shahpur - Guru Patil Shiraval

19. Gulbarga Dakshin - Dattatrya Patil Revur

20. Aland - Subhash Guttedar

21. Basavakalyan - Mallikarjun Khuba

22. Aurad (SC) - Prabhu Chouhan

23. Raichur Rural (ST) - Thipparaju Havaldar

24. Raichur - Shivaraj Patil

25. Devadurga (ST) - Shivanagouda Naik

26. Lingsugur (SC) - Manappa Vajjal

27. Kushtagi - Doddanagouda Patil

28. Dharwad - Amruth Desai

29. Hubli-Dharwad-Central - Jagdadeesh Shettar

30. Hubli-Dharwad-West - Aravinda Bellad

31. Karwar - Roopali Naik

32. Sirsi - Kageri Vishweswara Hegde

33. Hangal - CM Udasi

34. Shiggaon - Basavaraj Bommai

35. Hirekerur - UB Banakar

36. Vijayanagara - Gaviyappa

37. Kampli (ST) - TH Suresh Babu

38. Sandur (ST) - B Raghavendra

39. Molokalmuru (ST) - B Sriramulu

40. Chitradurga - GH Thippareddy

41. Hiriyur - Poornima Srinivas

42. Hosadurga - Gulihatti D Shekhar

43. Dacanagere North - SA Ravindranath

44. Shimoga - KS Eswarappa

45. Shikaripura - BS Yeddyurappa (Chief ministerial candidate)

46. Kundapura - Haladi Srinivasa Setty

47. Karkal - V Sunil Kumar

48. Sringeri - DN Jeevaraj

49. Chikmagaluru - CT Ravi

50. Tumkur Rural - B Suresh Gowda

51. Kolar Gold Field (SC) - Y Sampangi

52. Yelahanka - SR Vishwanath

53. Rajarajeshwari Nagar - PM Muniraju Gowda

54. Dasarahalli - S Muniraju

55. Malleshwaram - CN Ashwathnarayan

56. Hebbal - YA Narayanaswamy

57. CV Raman Nagar (SC) - S Raghu

58. Rajaji Nagar - S Sureshkumar

59. Govindraj Nagar - V Somanna

60. Chickpet - Uday Garudachar

61. Basavanagudi - Ravi Subramanya

62. Padmanaba Nagar - R Ashok

63. Jayanagar - BN Vijayakumar

64. Mahadevapura (SC) - Aravinda Limbaveli

65. Bommanahalli - Satish Reddy

66. Bangalore South - M Krishnappa

67. Anekal (SC) - A Narayanaswamy

68. Hosakote - Sharath Bachegowda

69. Channapatna - CP Yogishwar

70. Shrirangapattana - Nanjunde Gowda

71. Sullia (SC) - S Angara

72. Madikeri - Appachu Ranjan

Meanwhile, the ruling Congress has completed two rounds of discussions, one for the seats that it did not win in 2013 and the second for the 122 that it did. Janata Dal (Secular) has already released the list of 126 candidates.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15.

