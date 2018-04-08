Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: BJP announces first list of 72 candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released a list of 72 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections 2018.

This comes following a meeting of the BJP's Central Election Committee at the party headquarters in Delhi. The meeting was chaired by party president Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, State BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa the members of of the top party body which decides the names of the candidates.

Meanwhile, the ruling Congress has completed two rounds of discussions, one for the seats that it did not win in 2013 and the second for the 122 that it did. Janata Dal (Secular) has already released the list of 126 candidates.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15.

