Karnataka Assembly Election: MEP releases manifesto

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

New entrant, All India Mahila Empowerment Party (MEP) has released its manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly Elections. The party is contesting from all 224 constituencies.

MEP president Nowhera Shaik
MEP president Nowhera Shaik

MEP president Nowhera Shaik said welfare of the downtrodden and oppressed groups is the main aim of the party. "We are especially concerned about the welfare of the voiceless women who face maximum discrimination and are economically weak.

The party promises 50 per cent of the seats in local bodies reserved for women, separate hospitals for women in all districts and interest-free loans for women entrepreneurs.

The party promises free education up to post-graduation to all BPL family members, free training and coaching for poor students for competitive exams and it also promises to create 10 lakh jobs every year.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates
Date of notification April 17
Last date to file nominations April 24
Last date to withdraw nominations April 27
Date of polling May 12
Date of counting May 15
Read more about:

all india mahila empowerment party, manifesto, karnataka assembly elections 2018, contest, nowhera shaik

Story first published: Thursday, April 12, 2018, 8:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 12, 2018

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.