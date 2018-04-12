Karnataka Assembly Election: MEP releases manifesto

A new entrant, All India Mahila Empowerment Party (MEP) has released its manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly Elections. The party is contesting from all 224 constituencies.

MEP president Nowhera Shaik said welfare of the downtrodden and oppressed groups is the main aim of the party. "We are especially concerned about the welfare of the voiceless women who face maximum discrimination and are economically weak.

The party promises 50 per cent of the seats in local bodies reserved for women, separate hospitals for women in all districts and interest-free loans for women entrepreneurs.

The party promises free education up to post-graduation to all BPL family members, free training and coaching for poor students for competitive exams and it also promises to create 10 lakh jobs every year.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

