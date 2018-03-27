Karnataka assembly election date to be announced at 11 am today

The poll schedule for the Karnataka Assembly Elections will be issued today. The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the poll schedule at 11 am today.

Electioneering in the state is already at a feverish pitch. All the bigwigs from the parties have made several visits to the state.

The term of the 224 member legislative assembly comes to an end on May 28. Earlier the ECI had indicated that it may declare the poll schedule only in the second week of April. It also gave the indication that the elections would be held in a single phase in May after the board exams are completed.

If the poll schedule is announced today, then Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may call off the Cabinet meeting scheduled for today. The model code of conduct comes into force immediately after the poll schedule is announced.

