BJP Candidates List for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to release the list of candidates ahead of 2018 Karnataka assembly elections. BJP will finalise the name of the candidates after three rounds of the survey.

After the third and final round of the survey, which is underway, the list will be submitted to BJP high command.

Grapevine has that all sitting MLAs are likely to get the ticket. Among sitting MPs, only party president BS Yeddyurappa is likely to get the ticket.

The list likely to be released at the end of March or in the first week of April. However, names of probable candidates doing rounds in social media and media. But, BJP leaders have refused to comment on the issue.

Janata Dal (Secular) has already released the list of 126 candidates.

OneIndia News

