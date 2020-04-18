COVID-19: Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 21

Bengaluru, Apr 18: The Karnataka government on Saturday announced new measures to ease lockdown restrictions, including movement of goods vehicles, and cars (with passes) effective from April 21.

The decision was taken after chief minister B S Yediyurappa's meeting with senior ministers to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.

These relaxations, however, will be in places except the 32 containment zones in Bengaluru and eight hotspot districts in the state.

These include Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Belagavi, and districts with clusters including Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Bagalkote and Dharwad.

In containment zones, a buffer zone within a three-kilometre radius will be subjected to medical check-ups.

Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara will be considered as one district for the movement of industrial workers.

Yediyurappa's U-turn on two-wheelers and IT/BT

However, the government withdrew its earlier order allowing the movement of two-wheelers outside areas that are identifies as containment zones.

Yediyurappa had earlier said that there will not be any restriction on the movement of two-wheelers in areas that are not COVID-19 containment zones. Also, he said that 33 per cent of IT/BT employees will be allowed to go to the office from April 20.

"In the backdrop of public opinion and after discussions with senior officials, it has been decided that the prohibition on two-wheelers will continue throughout the lockdown period," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said. "And in the IT/BT sector, only essential services will be allowed and the work-from-home policy will continue."

In hotspots, an incident commander will be appointed in each containment zone, who will be assisted by the local police and health officials.

The commander, with magisterial powers, will be responsible to contain crowds and provide basic amenities in the contained zones.

Construction activities will also be allowed across the state except in hotspots with the condition that workers will have to stay at the site with all facilities, including food, water and shelter.

Public trasport including buses, namma metro, trains and airlines will remain shut till May 3. Educational institutuions, religious places, malls, theatres, saloons, gyms and commercial activities will remain closed.

Inter-district travel will not be allowed during the partial lockdown.

Ban order under Section 144 of the CrPC will remain in place till May 3.

The government has also mandated wearing of masks and has asked senior citizens vulnerable to the disease to remain indoors for the next three months. Spitting in public places will be banned and violators will be fined.

Karnataka has reported a total of 384 positive cases as of ​Saturday, including 14 deaths and 104 recoveries.

Highlights of COVID-19 lockdown relaxation in Karnataka

Incident commander to be appointed to each containment zone, who will be assisted by police and health officials. They will be responsible for containing crowd movement and providing basic amenities in these areas. Incident commander will have magisterial power.

In Buffer zones with a 3 km radius will be subjected to medical check up.

Movement of goods vehicle will be allowed. Cars with passes are allowed. No more new passes will be issued.

Employees of IT, BT and other business activities should come to offices in hired buses.

IT BT employees should be encouraged to work from home.

Construction activities will be allowed to work but workers should be allowed to stay at contruction sites.

No more new shops will be allowed to open. Malls, showrooms will remain closed.

Inter district travel is not allowed. Ramanagar, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru rural district will be considered as one district only for movement of Industrial workers.

33 per cent workforce of Government Departments will be allowed to work and they should come in contract buses, that would be hired exclusively for them.

Prohibitary orders will be continued till May 3.

Wearing masks will be mandatory.

Senior Citizens and vulnerable persons to disease should remain indoor for next three months.

Spitting in public places banned.