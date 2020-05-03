  • search
    Karnataka allows inter-district movement for permitted activities from 7 am to 7 pm

    By PTI
    |

    Bengaluru, May 03: The Karnataka government on Sunday said Bengaluru urban and its four neighbouring districts would be treated as a single unit for inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles to undertake permitted activities during the extended period of the COVID-19 lockdown.

    Representational Image
    The Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar has issued an order to this effect, in continuation of that issued on Saturday, along with guidelines on lockdown measures which would come into effect from May 4 for the period of two weeks.

    Bengaluru Rural, Urban, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts will be treated as a single unit for the purpose of movement between 7 am to 7 pm to carry out permitted activities with the production of letter from the company they are working in and the official Identity Card, it said.

    Hence, no other inter-district passes will be required to move across these districts, it added.

    However, for other districts, inter-district movement passes for permitted activities would be required and it would be issued by concerned either Deputy Commissioners of districts or DCPs in Commissionerates.

    No inter-district passes shall be issued for non- permitted activities except on one-time basis for stranded people. For movement of individuals during night time curfew timings between 7 pm to 7 am, passes already issued for all essential activities only, shall continue to be valid.

    "For IT, BT, industries etc., departmental secretaries will recommend issue of curfew passes to concerned DCPs in Commissionerates or Deputy Commissioners of the districts," the order said.

    X