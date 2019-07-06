Karnataka alliance on the edge as 8 MLAs submit resignations; more to follow

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Bengaluru, July 06: Karnataka could soon face a political crisis with eight Congress- JD(S) MLAs submitting their resignation today. If the Speaker accepts their resignations, JDS-Congress strength will be reduced to 111. BJP has 105 MLAs.

According to the reports, disgruntled leaders of coalition government including Ramesh Jarkiholi, BC Patil, Mahesh Kumatalli, Prathapgouda Patil, Shivaram Hebbar, Subba Reddy while the MLAs from the JD(S) are H Vishwanath, Narayana Gowda and K Gopalaiah.

Another batch of Congress MLAs Ramalinga Reddy, Sowmya Reddy, N Muniratna, ST Somashekar and Byrathi Basavaraj have also arrived at the speaker's office.

Reacently, two Congress leaders Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi's resigned from legislative membership hinting cracks in the 13-months old Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress coalition in the state.

Karnataka government: How more MLAs need to resign for BJP to form government

However, the two parties have repeatedly said there is no threat to the alliance and the government would complete its full term.

In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Congress and the JD(S) failed to make a mark with the BJP bagging 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it leaving just one seat each to the coalition partners.

The BJP appears to be convinced that the time is ripe for a strike, both because of its success in the parliamentary election and the disenchantment in the Congress over the alliance with the JD(S). If enough number of coalition MLAs resign, the BJP could claim a majority with its present strength in an Assembly of reduced strength, and by-polls could follow.

In the 225 member house, the BJP has 105 seats, the Congress prior to these resignations had 78. The JD(S) on the other hand has 37 MLAs. The BSP and the KPJ party have a seat each. There is also an independent and one Speaker.

15 MLAs from the Congress-JDS will have to resign to topple HDK government. After today's 8 resignations, government is in real trouble.