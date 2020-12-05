Karnataka all set to bring in law against Love Jihad

UP registers first case under new anti-conversion law in Bareilly district

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Dec 05: Karnataka will soon bring a law against Love Jihad. The state is in the process of brining bulls against both Love Jihad and cow slaughter, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Dr. C N Ashwathnarayan said.

"Many states have already brought in the bills. We are also in the process of bringing bills against 'love jihad' and to impose a ban on cow slaughter," the deputy CM told ANI.

The issue of Love Jihad has been on the boil for the past few weeks after the death of a 21-year-old college student, who was shot point-blank outside her college allegedly by a stalker and his friend in Ballabgarh in October.

This comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Cabinet clearing an ordinance proposing a maximum punishment of 10 years for Love Jihad. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also proposed to bring in a law to curb forced religious conversions.