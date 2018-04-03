Karnataka: After Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi addresses rally in Shimoga

Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is addressing a public meeting in Shimoga, the hometown of state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa on Tuesday. His visit to the city comes days after BJP president Amit Shah held a grand roadshow here.

Rahul Gandhi will go to Holalkere in Chitradurga district on Wednesday. Holalkere is a Lingayat stronghold. The Congress president will then go to Tumkur, where he is expected to meet the 111-year-old seer of Siddaganga Mutt Shivakumara Swamy, a revered Lingayat pontiff.

The Congress has now taken the battle directly to Yeddyurappa's door by bringing party supremo to Shimoga. After landing at Hubli airport, Gandhi took a helicopter ride to Shimoga this morning.

During his visit, Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a public rally at Government High School Ground in Davangere at 5.30 pm and later attend a public contact programme in Shimoga.

He will participate in a roadshow in the central Karnataka town before entering the neighbouring district of Davanagere. He is scheduled to address public meetings at Honnali, Harihara and Davanagere before evening.

The Congress president would also go to Bangalore this week and hold a major rally.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day