  • search
For Belgaum Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    K'taka: Activists detained for protesting against Suresh Angadi's oath taking in English

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, June 19: Karnataka Police detained members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike who were protesting in Belgaum against Minister of State Railways Suresh Angadi, the 63-year-old four-time Member of Parliament from Belagavi (earlier known as Belgaum) for taking oath in English in Lok Sabha.

    Angadi hails from the dominant Lingayat community and won a seat in the Lok Sabha in 2004. He retained that seat in 2019 for the fourth time.

    Ktaka: Activists detained for protesting against Suresh Angadis oath taking in English

    In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha election, he defeated Congress candidate V S Sadhunnavar.

    Angadi, a commerce graduate who also did a course in law, started his political career actively in 1996 when he was made the Belgaum district BJP vice president. In 2001, he was nominated as the Belgaum district president of BJP.

    Three years after rising to the post of district president, Angadi was given the ticket to contest the Lok Sabha election by the BJP.

    'Siddaramaiah could be the reason for my suspension', says Karnataka MLA Roshan Baig

    Without missing a chance, he emerged as a giant killer by defeating Congress candidate and the then sitting MP Amarsinh Patil.

    Angadi was among three other parliamentarians from Karnataka who landed a ministerial berth from Karnataka.

    Angadi has an attendance percentage of over 90%, participated in 38 debates and posed 26 questions from 1 June 2014 to 13 February 2019, against a national average of 293 and state average of 373, according to data by PRS Legislative research.

    Angadi had served as BJP vice-president of the Belagavi district in 1996-99 and later as the unit's president from 2001-04. Angadi also served on the committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution, consultative committee on Finance and Human Resource Development, among others. Angadi and his wife Mangal have two daughters.

    More BELGAUM News

    Read more about:

    protest detained belgaum karnataka

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 14:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue