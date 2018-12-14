Karnataka: 11 dead, 82 hospitalised after eating 'prasad' in Chamrajnagar district

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Dec 14: At least 11 people died and 82 others hospitalised after eating 'prasad' in Karnataka's Chamrajnagar District on Friday.

The tragedy struck at the foundation laying ceremony of a temple at Salwdi village in Hanu Taluk.

Hanur MLA Nagendra, who is attending Winter Session in Belagavi, is monitoring rescue operations. Officials have sent the prasad sample to lab for the test.

Police have arrested two in connection with the incident.

"There is an unfortunate food poisoning incident in Kamgere village. Principal Secretary and commissioner has instructed DHOs Mandya and Mysore to provide help to Chamrajnagar health administration," said Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Karnataka government has announced Rs 5 Lakh ex gratia to the next of the kin of the deceased. Medical treatment of others will be taken care of by the state government, said reports.