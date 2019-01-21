Karnataka: 8 bodies recovered after boat capsizes off Karwar coast

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Karwar, Jan 21: At least 8 bodies were recovered by the Indian Navy and India Coast Guard after a ferry boat capsized with 24 persons near Karwar earlier today.

The victims were travelling on a boat which was headed to Kurmagad Island to participate in the annual Lord Narasimha car festival. Police said that due to overloading, the boat tilted mid-sea after it was hit by a large wave.

Police suspect that the death toll could rise once the missing people are traced. A helicopter from the Indian Navy, rescue boats from Indian Coast Guard and Coastal Security Police were pressed into action for the rescue mission.