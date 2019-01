Karnataka: 6 dead after boat capsizes off Karwar coast

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Karwar, Jan 21: At least six people drowned after a boat capsized near Karwar on Monday. There were around 22 people on board. Fisherman and coastguard have found six bodies till now, while others are missing.

Navy Chetak helicopter airborne from Goa at 05:05 PM. Naval divers also are on the way.

Search operation is underway.