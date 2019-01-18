Karnataka: 3 MLAs skip CLP meeting, Congress MLAs heading to Eagleton resort

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Jan 18: Three Congress MLAs gave a miss to Congress Legislature Party meeting held on Friday. Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarakiholi and Athani MLA Mahesh Kumatalli skipped meeting without informing. MLA Umesh Jadhav had informed Siddaramaiah about skipping the CLP meeting, citing a personal emergency.

After the meeting, former CM Siddaramaiah said, "76 MLAs were present physically out of the 79. I will send notice to absentees and seek an explanation. Then I will speak to the high command."

In a press conference held after the meeting, he said, "Including Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and central ministers are also involved in this process of destabilising our Govt. They approached our MLAs with huge offers of 50-70 crores. I have proof. How come a Chowkidar has so much money?."

The Congress MLAs are heading to Eagleton resort reportedly to discuss upcoming parliamentary elections.

Sowmya Reddy, Congress MLA, said, "We are not going to leave, we are working together well, let us work. We are all going to Eagleton resort, it would be a one day stay probably, a show of strength. We will also have a discussion on upcoming parliamentary elections."

Bengaluru: Congress MLAs move to Eagleton resort after CLP meeting pic.twitter.com/Y2W9t0ZGEK — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2019