Karnataka: Congress moves MLAs to Eagleton resort to 'work out counter-strategy against BJP'

    Bengaluru, Jan 18: Three Congress MLAs gave a miss to Congress Legislature Party meeting held on Friday.  Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarakiholi and Athani MLA Mahesh Kumatalli skipped meeting without informing. MLA Umesh Jadhav had informed Siddaramaiah about skipping the CLP meeting, citing a personal emergency.

    Congress MLAs heading to Eagleton resort. Courtesy: ANI news
    The three MLAs, who skipped the CLP meeting, are in Mumbai since the current political crisis unfolded in the state.

    After the meeting, former CM Siddaramaiah said,  "76 MLAs were present physically out of the 79. I will send notice to absentees and seek an explanation. Then I will speak to the high command."

    Siddaramaiah took a direct aim at the saffron party leadership for attempting to destabilise the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government.

    In a press conference held after the meeting, he said, "Including Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and central ministers are also involved in this process of destabilising our Govt. They approached our MLAs with huge offers of 50-70 crores. I have proof. How come a Chowkidar has so much money?."

    Sowmya Reddy, Congress MLA, said, "We are not going to leave, we are working together well, let us work. We are all going to Eagleton resort, it would be a one day stay probably, a show of strength. We will also have a discussion on upcoming parliamentary elections."

    KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao tweeted that all the members of the CLP opined to d to fight 'destructive force BJP head on'. "We will be staying together tonight to work out our counter strategy. The BJP is openly indulging in horse-trading and has stooped to new lows to bring our INC-JDS government down by hook or crook."

