Karnataka: 2 dead after BJP MLA's car rams into vehicle in Tumkur

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Feb 19: BJP MLA CT Ravi's speeding car rammed into another vehicle killing two people on the spot and critically injuring another at Kunigal in Tumakuru on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Shashi Kumar and Sunil Gowda.

CT Ravi sustained chest injury which was attended by doctors later discharged. A case has been filed against CT Ravi under IPC section 279, 337, 304(A) in connection with the accident.

CT Ravi issued a statement regarding the incident. After the accident happened near Kunigal he was present at the accident spot till bodies were removed and Injured were shifted to hospital.

He claimed that he was not driving the car nor he has any drinking habit as reported. He furjer said that he left the place after SI permitted him and car was taken over by police for further investigation.

However, eye witnesses say that CT Ravi then fled from the spot soon enough complaining of chest pain and admitted himself to a Bengaluru hospital.