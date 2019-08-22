#KarmaStrikes goes viral: Amit Shah then, P Chidambaram now

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 22: Life has come a full circle for Palaniappan Chidambaram, who has been arrested by the CBI on Wednesday in connection with INX media case. Today, Chidambaram may be the one who was arrested by the CBI but interestingly, in 2010, the Central Bureau of Investigation had arrested Amit Shah in connection with the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case when Chidambaram was the Home Minister then. At that time, Amit Shah was a minister in Gujarat state government.

Shah was being investigated in Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case. Sohrabuddin, the dreaded gangster was allegedly killed in police custody in 2005. Amit Shah was Gujarat Home Minister at that time. There were allegations that Sohrabuddin was killed by the police after a nod from Amit Shah.

Locked up in lock up number 5, how Chidambaram spent the night in custody

In July 2010, CBI arrested Amit Shah and charged him with murder, extortion and kidnapping. Three months later, Amit Shah was prohibited from entering Gujarat for two years, that is, till 2012.

Today, Amit Shah is Union Home Minister and P Chidambaram has been arrested by the CBI. Allegations were also raised in 2010, where BJP accused Congress of misusing the government machinery to eliminate political opponents. And today Congress is levelling similar allegations at the BJP.

Twittrati on Thursday went berserk over the development, creating funny hashtags like #KarmaStrikes. Check out:

P Chidambaram has been taken to custody in a CBI building that was inaugurated by him while he was the home minister of the union of India. Hail democracy #ChidambaramArrested #KarmaStrikes pic.twitter.com/YwCVECt4Vc — Shunty For Shahdara (@Shuntyshahdara) August 22, 2019

Power to rule people is toxic. It makes you think you are God and can do anything without being questioned. Congress messed up when they were in power and today suffering. BJP is messing up now and will eventually pay....#KarmaStrikes #BJPVendettaPolitics — Confused Forever (@ConfuseForever) August 22, 2019

What is your favourite cartoon?



Japan PM : Doraemon& Shinchan😎



Indian PM : Rahul Gandhi 😂#KarmaStrikes #ChidambaramArrest pic.twitter.com/EDqtcX3AGm — Shiva kumar🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Viratshiva6) August 22, 2019

Ironically, the #AyodhyaHearing that Congress leaders used every device to delay beyond 2019 LS poll is the reason why SC refused to hear PC’s lawyers today seeking relief from arrest #KarmaStrikes — MadhuPurnima Kishwar (@madhukishwar) August 22, 2019

#KarmaStrikes guys Karmas of Congies r beyond imagination... they did their best to support to anti nationa Zakir Naik by providing him abundant money...in the same way they gave protection to separatists & radicals who did their best to turn Kashmir into hell .



"50% of VIP" pic.twitter.com/q6r7XcwM5z — Karuna tyagi (@i_am_karuna) August 22, 2019

When Chiddu was Minister ,

Amit Shah got arrested and didn't ran away😊



When Amith shah Is minister,

Chiddu ran away and closed doors on CBI and ED🖕



This shows how congress persons are looted our country.#ChidambaramArrested #Chidambaram #KarmaStrikes — Shiva kumar🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Viratshiva6) August 22, 2019

What you did in the past that will be back on future.



Amit Shah 🙏#KarmaStrikes #ChidambaramArrest pic.twitter.com/kBab08kbt2 — Santhosh Hegde🇮🇳 (@SanthoshHegde1) August 22, 2019